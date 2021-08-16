Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 48,935 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,935 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Fate Therapeutics worth $29,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after acquiring an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $86.71 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

