Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $42.05 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,354 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $42,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

AWI stock opened at $110.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

