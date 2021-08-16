Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $24,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

