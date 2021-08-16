PirateCash (PIRATE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,134.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.35 million and $7,134.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,770,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

