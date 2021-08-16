Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Grows By 58.0%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JTD opened at $16.53 on Monday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

