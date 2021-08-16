Ark (ARK) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $175.50 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,290,678 coins and its circulating supply is 131,169,781 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

