Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $154.18 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

