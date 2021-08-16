The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Community Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Community Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Community Financial has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

