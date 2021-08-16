Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.44% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVG. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

PVG stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

