HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.92 by Nord/LB

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €60.92 ($71.67) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.81 ($66.84).

ETR:HLE opened at €63.18 ($74.33) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.85. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

