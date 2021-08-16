Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Lowered to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
