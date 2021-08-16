Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Lowered to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

