Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,402 shares of company stock worth $1,678,581. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $6,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.