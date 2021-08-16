Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.48 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

