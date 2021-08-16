Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

