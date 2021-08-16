Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $20.53.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

