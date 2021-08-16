Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONV. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $71.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

