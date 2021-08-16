Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 350 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,754.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

