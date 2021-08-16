Rodgers & Associates LTD Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,464,000.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $276.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $197.58 and a 12-month high of $276.14.

