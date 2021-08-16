Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

