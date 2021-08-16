Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $141.34 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $152.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

