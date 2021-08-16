Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 158 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.