Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after buying an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $194.78 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

