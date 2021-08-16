SPC Financial Inc. Has $403,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $5,677,791. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.