Slow Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $194.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.