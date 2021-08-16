AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 253.6% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.02 on Monday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.