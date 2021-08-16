AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 253.6% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.02 on Monday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
