ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in July

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SRTTY stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

