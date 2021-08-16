ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in July

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SRTTY stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

