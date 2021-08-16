Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.0 days.
OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72. Fagron has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $21.72.
Fagron Company Profile
