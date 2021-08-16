Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Short Interest Update

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TACYY stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Total Access Communication Public has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4967 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include prepaid and postpaid packages, aircards, handsets, and accessories. It operates through the Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits segments.

