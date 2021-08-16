Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rises By 117.6%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the July 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.8 days.

STLJF stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLJF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

