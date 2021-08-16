Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.82.

SSREY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

