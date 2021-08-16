Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

TROW opened at $214.85 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

