Slow Capital Inc. Sells 167 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of TTC opened at $113.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.