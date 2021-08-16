Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
KLTR stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Kaltura Company Profile
