Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KLTR stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

