Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $321.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

