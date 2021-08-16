Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $29.98 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

