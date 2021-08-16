Unigestion Holding SA Sells 148,734 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 148,734 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in General Motors by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.