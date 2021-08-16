Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $58.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,864 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

