Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 281 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

SUB opened at $107.85 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.47 and a 12-month high of $108.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

