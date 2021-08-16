Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.53 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.