Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 12,973 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1,177.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOCT opened at $26.87 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82.

