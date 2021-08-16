Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $101.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.