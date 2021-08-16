Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.03 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,554. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

