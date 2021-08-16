Kattana Reaches Market Cap of $5.32 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $148,715.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00007771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00139639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00158337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,525.76 or 1.00019049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00915413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.43 or 0.06952153 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,708 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

