Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.85). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Yarema bought 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 475,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 372,600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $189,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,524,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

