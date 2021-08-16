Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $117.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 334,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 157,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.49. Xylem has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

