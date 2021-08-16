SkinCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $211,911.63 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $211,911.63 and approximately $33,754.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.82 or 0.00927717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00110372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046898 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

