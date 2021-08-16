Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,264 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Baxter International by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 607,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,893,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of BAX opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

