Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $784,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.12. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

