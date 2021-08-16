Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

QMCO stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,456,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

