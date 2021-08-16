Short Interest in Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Decreases By 78.3%

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AOXG opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Aoxing Pharmaceutical
